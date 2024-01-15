Jerry Jones Didn't Endorse Mike McCarthy After Cowboys Playoff Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell on their face Sunday, getting hammered by the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. There is a ton of speculation that head coach Mike McCarthy will be fired after another playoff disappointment. Soon after the game, owner Jerry Jones refused to endorse his head coach.
Jones sounded dejected after the loss and certainly hinted that big changes may be in store for the franchise.
Here's what he had to say:
If you like your head coach, his spot would be secure after making the postseason. It's clear Jones is not there right now.
In four years under McCarthy, the Cowboys have gone 42-25 and reached the playoffs three times, with two NFC East titles. He's produced three straight 12-5 seasons. Unfortunately, Dallas has never advanced beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs and are now 1-3 on his watch in the postseason.
Jones doesn't have much patience. I'd bet heavily that McCarthy is gone.