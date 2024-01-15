Four Mike McCarthy Replacements For the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys fell short again in their quest to return to the Super Bowl. After four seasons in charge, Mike McCarthy couldn't get the franchise back where Jerry Jones wants it to be. That's come despite a wealth of talent that includes a franchise quarterback, and excellent running, an elite receiver and a solid defense led by one of the best players in the NFL. It's time for the two sides to part ways, but that will only happen if Jones thinks he can land a big fish.
McCarthy has a regular season record of 42-25, has gone 12-5 in each of the last three seasons and has two NFC East titles. But playoff success hasn't been there. What follows are four candidates for the Cowboys to chase in order to upgrade on what McCarthy has been able to do.
Bill Belichick
This is the hot rumor now. After 24 years and six Super Bowl titles, Belichick and the New England Patriots have parted ways. No one expects Belichick to retire, which means he's almost certain to be coaching next season. Due to growing up in Annapolis, many had him connected to the Washington Commanders, but it appears Josh Harris' team will be moving in a different direction. Of the jobs open, only the Cowboys have an owner with the resources of Belichick's former owner, Robert Kraft.
The question here is whether or not Jerry Jones would be willing to turn some personnel control over to Belichick and be able to stay out of his way. It's unlikely Belichick would want to shoulder general manager duties like he did in New England, but he'd probably want a pro in that job, not an owner who thinks he's a personnel genius. It's been a long time since Jones has won a Super Bowl, he might finally be willing to change the way things are done in Dallas.
Jim Harbaugh
Several teams with head coach openings are interested in Harbaugh. After leading Michigan to a College Football Playoff National Championship, the 60-year-old's stock has never been higher. And there might not be a better time to leave than after accomplishing his stated goal. He's already set to talk to the Los Angeles Chargers, but if the Cowboys job comes open, it would immediately be the most desirable available.
Michigan is sure to open the checkbook for Harbaugh and wants him back badly. Jones might be the only owner who can afford to surpass the money he'd make at his alma mater. I'm not sure the Chargers would be willing to pay him $15 million a year. If he's desperate, Jones might be. On top of that, Harbaugh went 44-19-1 and reached a Super Bowl and two NFC title games during his four years coaching the San Francisco 49ers. He'd bring instant credibility to the franchise.
Kellen Moore
Jerry Jones loves Kellen Moore. The 35-year-old played for the Cowboys as a backup quarterback from 2015 through 2017, then immediately jumped to being the quarterbacks coach in 2018, and was the franchise's offensive coordinator from 2019 through 2022. The two sides parted ways after the 2022 season as McCarthy decided to take more control over the offense and Moore bought a ticket to ride on the sinking ship that was the Chargers' Brandon Staley Era.
I'd be shocked if Jones didn't bring the 35-year-old in for an interview. Moore was thought to be on the verge of a head coaching job before he left the Cowboys after the 2022 season, and one disastrous year with a bad franchise shouldn't change that. He's still considered one of the NFL's best offensive coordinators and should eventually land a head coaching gig. Why not back where it all started in Dallas?
Ben Johnson
Johnson is the hot coordinator everyone is talking about during this coaching cycle. The Lions' offensive coordinator is the guy everyone is targeting to move up up the ranks. He's done wonders with Jared Goff and Detroit's offense since taking over in 2022. The Lions ranked fourth in total offense in 2022 and rose to second in 2023, averaging 394.8 yards per game. They were fifth in rushing yards (135.9 per game), second in passing yards (258.9 per game) and fifth in points per game (27.1).
Johnson is already well-respected around the league despite being only 37-years old. He'd need to be paired with a dynamite defensive coordinator, but the Cowboys already have one in-house with Dan Quinn. A big raise for Quinn could keep him around under a new, young head coach.