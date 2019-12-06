Jerry Jones Needs to Fire Jason Garrett Now By Ryan Phillips | Dec 05 2019 Jason Garrett warms up before the Dallas Cowboys face the Chicago Bears. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jerry Jones needs to finally do something about Jason Garrett. The Dallas Cowboys were beaten on national television again Thursday night, losing 31-24 to the Chicago Bears in a game that was nowhere near as close as the score would indicate. It's long past time to make a change at the top.

Despite a wealth of talent at his disposal, Garrett has Dallas at 6-7 and his entire tenure looks like a wasted opportunity.

The Cowboys have Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and several excellent offensive lineman, yet have struggled to put points on the board. They entered Thursday night's game leading the NFL in yards per game (432.8), but rank eighth in points per game (25.8). They're simply not converting enough considering how well they move the ball.

That offensive inefficiency is not a great recipe when you rank 25th in points allowed per game (19.7). The Cowboys also entered Thursday night ranked 23rd in turnover margin (-4). All of that points to the Cowboys needed a complete overhaul of their coaching staff. They can move the ball but can't put enough points on the board, and they give up too many points while not forcing turnovers.

On Thursday night, everything went wrong. Dallas had five drives where the offense went three-and-out and trailed 24-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. They scored two touchdowns and got a late field but it never felt like the Bears were ever in danger.

This is Garrett's 10th year leading the Cowboys and his record in that time is 83-66 (.557). He's only guided the team to the playoffs three times and has never advanced past the Divisional Round. What evidence do we have that this will ever get better?

Reports suggest Jones won't fire Garrett during the season, but it's long past time to make a move. That's a terrible stance. There's still a chance to save the season, but the team needs the kind of boost that can only come from an in-season coaching change.

The Cowboys finish the season with matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. Those are all winnable games but it's also easy to see Dallas losing each of them. The Eagles game might wind up deciding who wins the NFC East.

There's no reason for Garrett to still be the coach for any of those games. Jerry Jones needs to make a move to salvage this season. His Cowboys are talented enough to make a playoff run, but only with the right coach in place.