Jerry Jones Reportedly Won't Fire Jason Garrett During the Season By Ryan Phillips | Nov 28 2019 Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Jerry Jones won't fire Jason Garrett during the season, according to a report from ESPN's Ed Werder on Thursday. Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones will reportedly allow Garrett to finish the season no matter what.

That may not sit well with Cowboys fans.

Garrett is in his 10th season as the head coach in Dallas and he has yet to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs. Despite a ton of talent and a huge investment in the roster from management, Garrett hasn't produced the results expected from a Cowboys coach.

Garrett has a record of 83-64 with Dallas and has the team at 6-5 this season. The Cowboys are coming off a 13-9 loss to the Patriots during which they didn't score a touchdown or create a turnover. They also allowed a blocked punt that set up New England's only touchdown. It was a mess of a game that just made the mood worse in Dallas.

Garrett has seemingly been on the hot seat for most of his time with the Cowboys. Jones has refused to make a change despite mediocre results and no postseason success. We'll see if this year is any different.