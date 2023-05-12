Jeopardy! Controversy: Contestants All Knew the Right Answer, But Were Still All Wrong
Another week, another Jeopardy! controversy. No, I'm not talking about Ken Jennings crossing the picket line to keep production going during the writers strike. We're here to discuss one of the final Mayim Bialik episodes from earlier this week where all three contestants had the right response, but were all told they were wrong.
The answer was a quote about socialism, which everyone loves to talk about these days. Anyway, the correct question response was "Who is Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn." The twist is that all three contestants knew the answer, but none knew how to pronounce the Russian's last name.
Jeopardy! Where knowledge doesn't always matter.