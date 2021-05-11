Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck; John Mulaney Files For Divorce; Russell Westbrook Sets Triple-Doubles Mark
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating again ... AP Poll: Joe Biden has a 63 percent approval rating ... FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds ... Russian group claims Colonial pipeline hack ... Tensions continue to rise in Israel as clashes continue ... Stock futures slipped heading into Tuesday ... California has a $75.5 billion budget surplus ... States want Facebook to scrap Instagram for children idea ... A first look at "Killers of the Flower Moon" ... Dave Bautista joins "Knives Out" sequel ... John Mulaney is divorcing wife Anna Marie Tendler ... A rescued cow has been named Kim Kowdashian ... Kenny Mayne is leaving ESPN after a three-decade run ... Jaylen Brown is out for the season due to a wrist injury ... Russell Westbrook sets career triple-doubles record ... The Olympics might be in jeopardy ...
Aaron Rodgers saga has put Jordan Love in a no-win situation [The Athletic]
The future of the NBA on TNT [The Ringer]
How a Texas firm created the myth that the 2020 election was stolen [Washington Post]
How one hoodie became the WNBA's defining symbol [Sports Illustrated]
Six possible landing spots for Aaron Rodgers [CBS Sports]
Stephen Curry is the most entertaining athletes in sports right now [The Big Lead]
Rough day for A-Rod...
A new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage dropped on Monday:
This story from Seth Rogen about George Lucas is insane:
Metallica -- "Whiskey in the Jar"
Alright, another song since you guys have behaved yourselves...
Blues Traveler -- "Hook"