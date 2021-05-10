Yes, Steph Curry Is the Most Entertaining Athlete in Sports Right Now
After missing all but five games during the 2019-20 season, Stephen Curry has returned to the NBA with a vengeance this season. He's lit up the league and despite his Golden State Warriors struggling through a mediocre campaign, he's been a human highlight reel on a near-nightly basis. Steph has reminded the world that when he's on, he's the most entertaining athlete in sports.
They discussed this topic on ESPN's Get Up today and Kendrick Perkins took things a bit further, calling Curry the "greatest show on Earth."
Curry is currently battling to win his second NBA scoring title and is locked in a duel with Bradley Beal. The two-time MVP is currently averaging 31.9 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range. He's also averaging a career-high 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per game, and his PER (26.69) ranks fifth in the NBA.
This isn't just about stats though, it's about entertainment. And when Curry gets hot there's little else in sports that can match it. Case in point, on Saturday night he dropped 49 points in only 29 minutes (over three quarters) against the Oklahoma City Thunder while nailing 11 three-pointers. He was on another level.
I mean, the guy is silly. When he gets hot it's ridiculous. It's not just his shooting. The ball-handling, the way he runs off screens, the pump fakes, his finishing at the rim, all of it is so much fun to watch.
You could make the argument that Patrick Mahomes tops Curry for most entertaining athlete in the world. I would agree Mahomes is thrilling when he's on as well, but as we saw in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes needs a lot of help from his team to be at his best. Meanwhile, Curry is on a terrible team this year an still lighting up the league.
Still not convinced? His highlights from just the first half of the season are below and they're a blast to watch.
And here's every 3-pointer he made during the month of April:
Like him or not, there's no one more entertaining than Curry.