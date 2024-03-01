Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence to Present at Oscars; Caitlin Clark to the WNBA; Shohei Ohtani Is Married
Senate passes short-term funding bill ... Three Johns jockey to replace Mitch McConnell ... Joe Biden, Donald Trump hold dueling border press conferences ... Stock futures rise after fourth winning month in a row ... Nasdaq closed at a record high ... Alabama lawmakers pass legislation protecting IVF ... Jack Teixeira to plead guilty to leak of trove of secrets ... Jennifer Lawrence to present at Oscars ... Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright split after four years of marriage ... Emily Blunt in talks to join "The Smashing Machine" ... Caitlin Clark will enter WNBA draft ... NFL considering getting rid of chain crews ... Caleb Williams won't do medical evaluation at the combine ... Shohei Ohtani announced he's married ... Vikings will release Alexander Mattison ... Paul Skenes was dominant in his first spring outing ...
NFL combine grades and standouts [CBS Sports]
Caitlin Clark is heading out on her own terms [Sports Illustrated]
LeBron James might just keep doing this forever [Defector]
NFL insiders explain why running backs won't be getting big deals [Yahoo Sports]
Remember Richard Lewis, comedy's proud prince of pain [The Ringer]
We need more props on sports television [The Big Lead]
Finn Wolfhard braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Mike Camerlengo breaks down Bobby Boucher's 10 best plays.
The best of Richard Lewis with David Letterman.
Michael Longfellow shot his shot with Sydney Sweeney. He missed.
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why we have leap days.
Have a great weekend everyone.
Ice Cube -- "Friday"