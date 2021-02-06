Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Injured on Movie Set; RIP Christopher Plummer; Trevor Bauer Signs With the Dodgers
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 6, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer died at 91 ... Jennifer Lawrence injured on movie set ... Joe Biden vows to act fast on COVID-19 relief bill ... Muddled intelligence hampered Capitol riot response ... U.S. military to help states with COVID vaccine sites ... Weak pace of job gains points to slow U.S. recovery ... Long-term unemployment is close to a Great Recession record ... Fox News cancelled Lou Dobb's show ... LSU is under federal investigation ... Marvel's upcoming 'Blade' movie hired a screenwriter ... A GameStop film is already in development at HBO ... Carson Wentz to the Colts makes sense ... Trevor Bauer signed with the Dodgers ... MLB fans trolled the Mets over losing out on Bauer ... Trevor Lawrence has surgery on his non-throwing shoulder ... Antonio Brown questionable for Super Bowl LV ...
How did Trevor Bauer become MLB's highest paid player? [Sports Illustrated]
The knives come out for Josh Hawley [The Atlantic]
NBA rookie ratings see LaMelo Ball leading the way [CBS Sports}
Can the U.S. reclaim global leadership? [The New Yorker]
Did the NBA All-Star Game just get blocked by LeBron James? [The Ringer]
Trevor Bauer is getting a lot of money:
Dustin Poirier struggled more with "Hot Ones" than he did with Conor McGregor:
Puerto Rico seems fun...
The Weeknd will perform at halftime of Super Bowl XL. There's a good chance we'll hear "Starboy":
Here's an early 2000s throwback, "Seein' Red" by Unwritten Law: