Trevor Bauer Releases Video Announcing He's Signing With the Dodgers
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EST
Trevor Bauer is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. After reports the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was leaning towards the New York Mets, he turned around and signed with his hometown Dodgers. The ace righty produced a video announcing his decision -- though the news leaked a few minutes before he posted it.
The short film feels a lot like one of those glossy high school recruit commitment videos. Check it out below:
I mean, it was solid work, pretty standard fare for these types of videos.
The contract details on Bauer have been released and in terms of per-year average, they are massive. He's getting $102 million guaranteed over three years. He'll make $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022. He's also allowed to opt-out after every year of the deal. He can get $85 million if he stays two years and will make $102 if he stays all three.
Bauer can be electric, though volatile. He put it all together in 2020, posting a 5-4 record, with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings over 11 starts for the Cincinnati Reds. He's had ups and downs in his career and has only posted a sub-4.00 ERA twice in his nine-year career.
Given his new deal and the big spotlight in LA, the 30-year-old will face pressure to perform like he's never seen before. We'll see how he handles it.