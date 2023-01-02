Jeff Saturday Calls Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Tasteless' and 'Trash' After Snow Angel Celebration
Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked and hurt Nick Foles late in the first half of Sunday's Indianapolis Colts - New York Giants game. While Foles remained on the ground, writhing in pain, Thibodeaux did a prolonged snow angel celebration. On Monday, Colts coach Jeff Saturday called Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash." He also implied he wished Colts players had done something about Thibodeaux's celebration.
Saturday was not alone. NBC's Matthew Berry was immediately disgusted by the act.
The "snowman" celebration was a bit too long, but he wasn't even looking at Foles while he was doing it. The real problem people should have is with the sleep celebration on the sideline that occured after it was clear Foles was seriously hurt.
Keep in mind that Foles has a rib injury. He wasn't actually knocked out. He's in pain, but the season is over and he'll be back on another team next year. Even if it was a "tasteless" celebration ... who cares? If it's the kind of thing the team should be policing themselves maybe the head coach should have told them.