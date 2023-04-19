Jay Williams Throws Toilet Paper, Calls NBA 'Soft' for Draymond Green Suspension
Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis, went full heel in front of a hostile opposing crowd and Adam Silver, showed negative amounts of contrition, and has an enormous manilla folder with a heaving spine on file in the NBA office documenting his dozens of dirty actions through the years. So it's not surprising at all that he's been suspended for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series. And yet, there are a fair amount of people this morning surveying the state of play and deducing that the bad actor in all of this is the league for wanting to send a message that such behavior won't be tolerated.
Among them is Jay Williams, who brought props into Keyshawn, JWill & Max in a bit of Carrot Top-inspired showmanship. Once he had the camera's focus he threw some toilet paper while calling it "tissues," which did not deraill him a bit as he made the dubious point that decisions like this are why some people think the NBA is soft.
He then accidentally arrived at a key point the other side, represented here by Max Kellerman, might point out: that Green's past transgressions and victory lap taken while losing are what tipped the scales of justice.
Let's concede that Green getting punished won't do anything to dull the NBA players are like Charmin narrative. He's entitled to feel the way he does. It's just that such a data point would never factor into a league's disciplinary judgement. Not in basketball. Not in baseball. Not in football. Not in hockey.
It's really not that complicated. A habitual line-stepper and body-stomper did it again. On the most public of stages.
It wasn't aggressiveness or physical play. It was extracurricular malice and the league has no business placating the kind of fan who wants to see more of that in the game. Setting the standard that you can kick and hit with impunity would cause far more problems that slightly overreacting in one specific case when the person involved is the poster child for these types of things.