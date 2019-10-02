Jay Gruden Says Redskins Have No Current Plan at Quarterback By Liam McKeone | Oct 02 2019 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have played precisely one half of quality football this year. It came in the first half of their season opener against the Eagles. It's hard to overstate how poorly everything has gone since. As is usually the case with the cellar dwellers in the NFL, the biggest problems start with the quarterback position.

Case Keenum was turnover prone in his first three and a half games. The fans cried for Dwayne Haskins, and when Jay Gruden finally relented, Haskins looked entirely unprepared to face any NFL defense, even the Giants.

Colt McCoy was supposed to be the de facto No. 2 coming into this season, but the team butchered his recovery from a broken leg so badly he's only now just gotten healthy.

With Keenum, Haskins, and McCoy as the quarterback options and a fierce Patriots defense as the upcoming opponent, what is Gruden's plan? What is Washington's plan?

Your guess is as good as theirs, apparently.

Jay Gruden on the Redskins QB plan for Sunday: “We don’t have one right now.” — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 2, 2019

Now, there is the possibility that this is a classic display of gamesmanship from Gruden ripped straight out of the old-time coach playbook. He's under no obligation to announce who is starting at quarterback on Sunday, and if staying mute on the matter means the Patriots have to watch tape on three guys, it's an easy decision to give this kind of answer to the media.

But that requires giving Gruden and the Redskins the benefit of the doubt- something they haven't had in a long, long time. It seems far more likely that Gruden really doesn't know what he's going to do on Sunday, because all three options are equally terrible.

Admittedly, it's not like the game is going to be played tomorrow. It's only Wednesday. But you never want to hear your coach publicly announce they have no idea who they're going to play at the most important position in the sport.

Sorry, Washington fans. There's another 12 weeks of this in store for you.