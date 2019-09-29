Maybe Jay Gruden Was Right About Dwayne Haskins By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019 Al Bello/Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins made his regular-season debut against the New York Giants on Sunday and, well, maybe Jay Gruden was right. Haskins completed 9-of-17 pass attempts and threw three interceptions in a Washington loss. He was also sacked twice.

Haskins played because Case Keenum got benched after completing 6-of-11 passes for 37 yards. He also threw an interception. Washington has turned the ball over an astounding 11 times over the last two games.

This means there's a pretty good chance Colt McCoy will start against the New England Patriots next week. Good grief. There's no way this is the last we see of Haskins this season. He, McCoy and Keenum are probably destined to be a carousel of horrors for the remainder of the season.

The most surprising part of all this is that Jay Gruden gets to hang onto just a tiny bit of credibility. The coaching staff reportedly didn't think Haskins was ready and this performance against the Giants didn't disprove that theory. It really sucks for Haskins, who was forced into action on a bad team and had little to no margin for error. And errors he had.

Meanwhile on the other sideline, Daniel Jones was knocked back down to earth, throwing for just 225 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions. But the Giants won so Jones will avoid punny headlines on the backpages of the New York newspapers for at least this week.