Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Have Been 'Stuck' in the Bahamas For 22 Days
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 06 2020
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have apparently been stuck in the Bahamas for a few weeks and appear to be making the best of things. But are the couple really "stuck" in a foreign country with their kids and friends, or did they choose to stay?
Claire Downs investigated the situation and started a lengthy Twitter thread you can sift through yourself, but we pulled out some of the most relevant parts.
So, yeah. It appears Cutler and Cavallari chose to stay in the Bahamas rather than return home. It also appears they had every chance to leave and still did not follow the increasingly serious recommendations by the U.S. Embassy and Bahamian government.
So Jay Cutler (a guy who refuses to do in-studio broadcasting work), and his wife (a low-level reality TV star), are hanging in the Bahamas against guidelines while the rest of us are stuck at home. If you didn't hate them already, you're probably pretty damn close now.
I'll just leave you with this: