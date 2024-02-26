Jay Bilas: Media Partly to Blame For Court Storming Problem
We're talking about court storming again because for the second time in about a month a high profile college basketball player was involved in an on-court incident. In January an Ohio State fan ran into Caitlin Clark. On Sunday Wake Forest students ran over Duke's Kyle Filipowski.
Jay Bilas appeared on First Take to make the case for banning court storming, but pointed out that the media is part of the problem.
"Years ago when fans would run out on the field during or the court during the game it was network policy not to show that because we didn't want to encourage it. So what does that say about the way we in the media use these images now? We can't deny that we encourage it. Or at least tacitly approve of it. And everybody has to accept some responibility for this. I don't think it's the right thing to allow this, but I know this is going to continue. This is not going to stop."
Here's the thing and I'm gonna tell ya...
The colleges could stop this right now if they wanted by just saying you can't run on the court or the field or any other surface where the actual athletes are competing. You want to be on the court, you can try out for the team. Otherwise stay in the seat you paid for. Celebrate there or take it outside. The students are not entitled to shit. The student athletes from both schools are entitled to protection from the idiots in the stands.
Just because you - or your parents - pay for tuition doesn't mean you get free reign of the campus. If you're not registered for a class you don't get to hang out in the lecture hall. If the cafeteria is closed, you don't get to go demand a burger.
It's not the same thing! You can't stop all those kids from getting on the court!
You're right. But you can look at the video and identify each and every one of them and ban them from games. You can send their parents the bill for the fine from the conference. You can do whatever it takes to make it stop, because again, they are not entitled to this.