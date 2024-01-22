Caitlin Clark Accused of Flopping During Ohio State Court Storming
The Caitlin Clark Tour stopped in Columbus on Sunday and the hometown fans were treated to a hell of a show. Clark scored 45 points, but No. 18 Ohio State beat No. 2 Iowa, 100-92, in overtime. It was just the Hawkeyes' second loss of the entire season and tOSU fans celebrated by storming the court. One of those fans actually collided with Caitlin Clark and the entire sports world held their collective breath until we found out she was alright and not mad.
However, the story does not stop there. No, because Clark is such a big name there must be backlash. Was it he fault of court storming that Clark was nearly hurt? No. It was actually Clark! Why just look at this alternate angle which shows she may have embellished the contact a bit.
Even a writer at Barstool Sports called out Dave Portnoy for exaggerating what happened and put the blame on Clark for flopping. As usual, the truth is somewhere in between.
It wasn't a flop because they really did run into each other. They both went down. Clark did look like she exaggerated the contact, which is actually kind of funny, but does it really matter? It's nice that we can laugh because she wasn't hurt, but it should still result in a serious discussion about banning fans form storming the court because there's really no reason for Caitlin Clark or any other player to be in a position to run into a fan in the middle of the floor.