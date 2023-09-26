Roundup: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde Settle Custody Battle; Mel Tucker Formally Responds; Bengals Beat the Rams
Government relaunches free at-home COVID test program ... Seven candidates quality for second GOP debate ... Bob Menendez refuses to resign ... Stock futures flat after winning day for stocks ... No agreement in sight as government shutdown looms ... America faces a long-term labor crisis ... Ukraine claims it kill Russia's Chief of the Black Sea Fleet ... Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde finally settled their custody battle ... SAG-AFTRA votes to authorize video game strike ... Premiere of "Dancing With the Stars" will move ahead ... Mel Tucker responds formally to MSU firing attempt ... The Eagles dominated the Bucs ... Bengals squeak a win out over Rams ... Mike Williams out for season with ACL tear ... Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol ...
So, which NFL teams can actually win the Super Bowl? [The Ringer]
NBA training camp looks at all 30 teams [CBS Sports]
The Miami Dolphins might have the best offense ever [Yahoo Sports]
Latest college football bowl projections [ESPN]
What are the Yankees' paths to improvement in 2024? [The Athletic]
Chicago Sun-Times gives Chicago Bears all the Fs [The Big Lead]
Mike Camerlengo breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's no-look shovel pass.
Martin Scorsese breaks down his most iconic films.
Houston Texans teammates describe Andrew Beck's 86-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Jim Downey on Norm Macdonald's "Weekend Update" era.
Ini Kamoze -- "Here Comes the Hotstepper"