Taylor Swift Is Hanging With Bernie Kosar Before Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift is, once again, decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear on a Sunday, supporting reported boyfriend Travis Kelce. Hours before the Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift was at a house hanging with an NFL folk hero. Bernie Kosar posted a photo posing with the superstar singer.
Check this out:
Bernie looks good, think this might be an effort to make Kelce a bit jealous? Can't rule it out.
I wonder if Swift knows what an absolute legend she's spending time with. Kosar is like royalty in Cleveland where he was the Browns' quarterback from 1985 to 1993. He was a Pro Bowler in 1987 and won a Super Bowl as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993.
While Swift's next photo with Kelce will no doubt draw more attention, anyone who watched the NFL in the late 80s and early 90s has to love this picture. Kosar was the king of ugly late-80s football quarterbacks. His numbers are nowhere near as good as you remember them, trust me. But he was a product of his time. He's also the guy your dad is most likely to confuse with Vinny Testaverde. A high honor, indeed.