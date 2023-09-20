Jason Kelce Again Seems to Kind of Confirm Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Rumors
Jason Kelce called into the 94 WIP Morning Show on Wednesday morning. The subject of his brother Travis Kelce's love life was brought up again. And again the big brother gave an answer that seemed to indicate maybe the rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are hanging out are true. This time saying, "I believe it is 100% true."
"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."
Despite the use of "one hundred percent," I feel like we're still waiting for serious confirmation. Jason Kelce literally says, "I don't really know a lot about" his love life and that it's not his business. And then he thinks it's true. The thing is, these guys do a weekly podcast together. A new episode dropped today. There are plenty of opportunities to honestly address this in public. So until they actually talk about this or Swift shows up in a soup commercial with their mom, we're going to continue to treat this as nothing more than a rumor.