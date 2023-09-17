Ian Eagle Nails Taylor Swift Reference on Travis Kelce Touchdown Catch
As we've referenced before, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might be dating Taylor Swift. On Sunday, Kelce played his first game of the 2023 season after missing Week 1 with a knee injury. When he caught his first touchdown -- on a short pass from Patrick Mahomes -- CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle was locked and loaded with an excellent one-liner.
Check it out:
"Kelce finds a blank space for the score." Well done, Ian. Well done indeed.
For those unfamiliar, Blank Space was a song from Swift's 2014 album, 1989. It was released on Nov. 10 of that year and rapidly went to No. 1. RIAA has certified it eight-times Platinum. So, yeah, it was pretty popular and you should ahve gotten that reference.
Kelce and his brother Jason have been mum about whether or not the rumors concerning Swift are true. Which has led everyone to believe they are, since he'd probably deny them if the pair weren't spending time together. Expect more Kelce-Swift references as the season goes along.