Jason Kelce McDonald's Order Generates Headlines, Inspires Positive Comparison to Sausage McMuffin
Jason Kelce made headlines recently because that's what Jason Kelce does now. As the brother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend, everything he does is news. He reads an ad about Valentine's Day, it's news. He retires, it's news. He goes to McDonald's, it's news. And that's what brings us here. The ripple effects of Kelce's latest stop at the local McDonald's drive-thru are still being felt in the content world as food blog Delish explained why Kelce's McDonald's order actually says a lot about him.
Kelce revealed that he always gets two "sausage egg and cheese and a large coffee" in a tweet responding to Ross Tucker, who correctly predicted Kelce orders what he calls the "greatest sandwich of all time."
Here's Delish explaining why that's actually perfect.
Here's the thing, though: it wasn't just a lucky guess. Something about Kelce screams "Sausage McMuffin with Egg." He's an American icon (like the Sausage McMuffin), he's built (like the Sausage McMuffin), and he's oh so reliable (yep, you guessed it,like the Sausage McMuffin).
I guess the worst part about reading this is knowing you (or I) will never be able to write anything this beautiful that perfectly describes the way you feel about anyone special to you. I just hope they know that you love them the way some people love the Sausage McMuffin.
That being said, how wild is it that a food website that primarily shares recipes is writing such flowery prose about Jason Kelce? Six months ago Kelce could have bought a McDonald's and burned it to the ground and it probably wouldn't have generated a headline, but then his brother said he liked a girl, yada yada yada, Jason Kelce is an American icon. And Delish was not alone covering this momentous story.
It's not like Kelce was a nobody a year ago. He was a no-doubt Hall of Famer with a bright future working in media if he wanted. Then his brother started dating Taylor Swift and the sky might actually be the limit. There's no crossover potential with Kelce. He's already crossed over.
Would ABC fire the entire cast of The View right now and turn it over to Jason, Kylie Kelce, and Donna Kelce? I wouldn't rule it out. You only get so many chances to lock down a reliable American icon shaped like a Sausage McMuffin. Better strike while the griddle is hot.