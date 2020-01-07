The Giants and Jason Garrett Seem Destined For Each Other By Liam McKeone | Jan 07 2020 Jason Garrett and his new future quarterback? | Elsa/Getty Images

A week after firing Pat Shurmur and choosing to retain general manager Dave Gettleman, the New York Giants still do not have a head coach. Both of their divisional foes who also dismissed their 2019 head coach have already made new hires (Mike McCarthy in Dallas and Ron Rivera in Washington).

The Giants seem content to take their time, and that strategy came back to bite them on Tuesday when Baylor coach Matt Rhule, reportedly their top target, signed a deal to become the new face of the Carolina Panthers. New York was left in the dust and will now have to settle for someone further down the list, like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, or Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

But life is weird. The Giants taking their sweet, sweet time to interview potential head coach candidates hasn't worked out so far.Yet what if, by losing out on better candidates, they end up with the coach they're meant to be with? What if that man is Jason Garrett?

Hours before the Rhule news broke, Pro Football Talk reported the Giants could consider Garrett if they couldn't land their target from Baylor. And honestly, in a vacuum, it isn't the worst hire in the world; Garrett went 85-67 in nine years as the Cowboys head coach and won the NFC East three times. He isn't a particularly inspiring figure and never managed to get past the divisional round, but that's further than New York has made it since they won the Super Bowl in 2011. Garrett also has experience bringing along young quarterbacks, helping develop Tony Romo over the years and assisting Dak Prescott in his ascension to a top-10 quarterback in the league after starting out as a fourth-round pick.

But he's also the former coach of the Giants' biggest rival, and fans of every team across the country would be laughing at New York until 2020 kickoff if they made the hire. Which is why, now that the obvious choices are gone, the Giants seem destined to make that decision. It wouldn't be the best, and it wouldn't be the worst-- exactly the kind of trend New York has been on over the last half-decade and change.

Sometimes, life just finds a way. In a similar manner, it looks like the narrative will find a way to come full circle. Garrett and the Giants are a match made in purgatory.

UPDATE: The Giants have requested to interview Garrett. The NFC East coaching carousel will go until the end of time!