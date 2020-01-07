Carolina Panthers to Hire Matt Rhule as New Head Coach By Liam McKeone | Jan 07 2020 Matt Rhule | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

One more head coach spot has been filled in the NFL, as Pete Thamel reports the Carolina Panthers plan to hire Matt Rhule as their new head coach.

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing a deal to become next coach of the Carolina Panthers. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

Rhule will come over from Baylor, where he turned the program around in the span of three years; he went 11-3 this past season and earned Baylor a Sugar Bowl berth. He'll inherit a solid situation in Carolina, and will already have a ready-made superstar in Christian McCaffrey to use to his heart's delight.

What direction the franchise is going in will largely be determined by what they decide to do with Cam Newton. The next few months will be telling for the future of the franchise, but they have their man to lead them into a new era.