Jarvis Landry Call Marcus Peters a 'Coward' For Spitting at Him
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Jarvis Landry is not happy with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. Video emerged earlier this week of Peters appearing to spit at the Cleveland Browns receiver during this week's matchup between the two teams. On Thursday, Landry ripped Peters and called him a "coward" for doing it behind his back.
Near the end of the first quarter of the Browns' epic Monday night matchup with the Ravens, Peters appeared to spit at Landry as the receiver walked away. Here's video of what happened:
You can clearly see Peters spit in his direction.
Here's what Landry had to say about it:
"He's a coward. I think he knew that maybe behind my back he'd do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn't. ... Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is."
Landry continued:
"Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It's like, do it to my face. Be a man about it if you're going to do something like that."
When asked if he was concerned about being spit at violating a COVID-19 protocol, Landry topped his criticism off with, "If there's a protocol for being a man, that sure ain't it right there." He added that he wouldn't lose sleep over the incident but he'll remember it next time the two teams play.
Here's video of the interaction.
Landry is right, of course. Spitting at someone is ridiculous and doing it behind their back is 100 percent a cowardly act, and made even worse by the time we're living in. Peters made himself look awful by doing it.