Roundup: Japan Roars Into WBC Final; Rick Pitino to St. John's; Georgetown Hires Ed Cooley
Two teens died in spring break sledding accident ... Deadly fungal infection spreading at an alarming rate ... Three men found guilty of 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion ... Stock futures flat after rally on Monday ... Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow ... FBI arrests teen while targeting notorious cybercrime market ... Amazon to cut 9,000 more jobs ... "Everything Everywhere All at Once" filmmakers working on Star Wars series ... Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame ... Magic Johnson part of group bidding on Commanders ... Georgetown is hiring Ed Cooley ... Cuban catcher Ivan Prieto defects after WBC ... St. John's is hiring Rick Pitino ...
Highlights from Japan's incredible comeback win over Mexico in the WBC.
