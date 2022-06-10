Roundup: Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Highlights; 'Peaky Blinders' Returns; LeBron James Wants to Own Vegas NBA Team
All the highlights and takeaway from primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing ... Multiple people killed during shooting at Maryland manufacturing company ... Felicia Sonmez out at Washington Post ... Angel Hernandez alleges MLB manipulated umpire reviews to make minorities look bad ... Disney fires top TV content executive Peter Rice ... Senate leader drops bill to bring Washington Commanders to Virginia after *waves hand* everything ... FBI arrests Michigan GOP candidate for governor in connection with January 6 ... "Peaky Blinders" is back ... Julia Garner offered lead role in Madonna biopic ... Gas now at $5 per gallon national average ... Pentagon ends restrictions on service members with HIV ... Rebel Wilson reveals new girlfriend in social media post ... Oklahoma beats Texas to win back-to-back WCWS titles ... LeBron James wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas ... Lightning top Rangers, take 3-2 series lead ...
