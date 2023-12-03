Jameson Williams Flew Into the End Zone on One of the Most Thrilling Lions Touchdowns of the Season
The Detroit Lions just about blew a huge lead to the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. After going up 21-0 midway through the first quarter, the Saints got within three points near the end of the third quarter. The good news for Detroit fans is that they then kicked a field goal and continued to extend the lead on a 19-yard Jameson Williams touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. And what an electric touchdown it was as Williams quite literally flew into the end zone.
The dive was completely uneccessary, but boy did it look cool. Williams took off from just inside the five and landed nearly halfway into the end zone which is about nine yards in the air (hat tip to Andrew for that math).
This was just Williams' second carry of the season, but with a burst like that it's clear he could be another weapon for the Lions when they are fully operational. And while they took off a couple quarters between touchdowns this week, they still finished with 30+ points for the sixth time this season, which is a good sign for Dan Campbell's crew. With a win today they're 9-3 on the season and have already equaled last season's win total and they have a great shot at 12 wins for the first time in more than 30 years.