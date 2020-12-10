James Harden Would Accept a Trade to the Heat or Bucks, But Those Seem Like Pipe Dreams
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 10, 2020, 10:02 AM EST
James Harden is currently awaiting the results of six coronavirus tests before he can begin practicing with the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, he also reportedly wants to be traded. We previously heard he was interested in going to Philadelphia or Brooklyn. Now he has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to that list of preferred destinations. Man, these would all be super weird! And in one case, super difficult to accomplish.
Enough has already been written about the 76ers and Nets so let's look at the two new teams.
Let's start with the Milwaukee Bucks who just gave up two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to acquire Jrue Holiday. They also have very complicated situations surrounding their first-rounders in 2023 and 2024 that leaves me wondering what they can even do with them. So the Bucks would probably have to trade Khris Middleton? Can they flip Jrue Holiday? Obviously, the galaxy brain move would be to trade Giannis. I don't think they can trade a 2028 draft pick yet so there aren't really that many options!
Then there's Miami, which has everything. They have young players. They have contracts like Andre Iguodala's and Kelly Olynyk's. They have a star with a big salary who is from Houston. They have their '22, '24 and '25 first rounders. They have been waiting for this moment. The question is would James Harden fit Heat Culture or just South Beach Culture? We know one for sure.
Harden would be awesome on any of those teams, but the Heat are probably the best fit, no matter what they have to give up for him. I just don't know if Harden is the superstar they would want. Of course, I know nothing. Maybe this was all part of Pat Riley's plan. Maybe flipping Butler for Harden is what makes Miami the perfect place for Giannis next summer. We shall see. Unless Houston just keeps him.