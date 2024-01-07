Jameis Winston, Saints Players Overruled Dennis Allen, Ran Up the Score On the Falcons
There was controversy at the end of the Week 18 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The Saints' players apparently opted to run the score up on their division rivals rather than listen to their coach and end the game.
New Orleans had dominated its division rival all afternoon and led 41-17 with 1:10 remaining. The Saints had the ball on Atlanta's 1-yard line following an interception return. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston lined the team up in victory formation but instead of kneeling, he handed the ball off to running back Jamaal Williams, who scored a touchdown.
That decision infuriated Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who confronted Saints coach Dennis Allen during the postgame handshake. Smtih was steaming mad, yelling to Allen, "That's f**king bullsh*t." Apparently Allen agrees.
During the postgame press conference, Allen opened by apologizing to Smith and the Falcons. Apparently he told the offense to kneel on the ball and run out the clock, but they decided to run a play to score instead.
That's crazy. It's just something that doesn't happen in the NFL. This is ultimately on Winston who had it within his power to just take the snap and kneel but instead run a play.