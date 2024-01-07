Angry Arthur Smith Told Dennis Allen 'That's F-ing BS' After a Late Saints Touchdown
The New Orleans Saints destroyed the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, 48-17. The win kept the Saints alive in the playoff race if the Seahawks and Packers both lose in the late window, but only thing that really matters is that Falcons coach Arthur Smith was furious after the Saints scored a late touchdown and confronted Saints coach Dennis Allen on the field after the game.
Smith was shown dropping multiple f-bombs on his way to greet Allen for the customary postgame handshake between the coaches. The handshake did not happen as Smith asked what was up with the Saints pouring it on with a touchdown with 1:10 remaining in the game and New Orleans already up by 24.
Mics clearly picked up Smith telling Allen it was "f-cking bullsh-t" and Allen seemed to try and explain what happened, but there's really no excuse. The game was still happening and the Saints used the opportunity to get Jamaal Williams his first touchdown of the season. Smith may have been upset because the Saints lined up in victory formation on the 1-yard line, but Jameis Winston handed the ball to Williams instead of kneeling.
You would think this would create some bad blood going into next season, but after three straight 7-10 seasons, you have to wonder if Smith will be back in 2024.
UPDATE: In the postgame press conference Allen apologized for the Saints scoring the touchdown. He claims he called for a kneel down but his players decided to run a play instead.
Someone is going to be doing up-downs this week.