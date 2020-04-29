Jameis Winston Has Had a Pretty Good Career Thus Far Considering He Could Barely See
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 29 2020
Jameis Winston signed a team-friendly deal with the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 NFL season. Winston chose New Orleans because he has a chance to learn from Drew Brees and work with Sean Payton's coaching staff at the Harvard school of quarterbacking. Winston had a conference call with Saints media today and revealed that he had LASIK surgery and can actually see now.
There are plenty of jokes to be made about Winston finally being able to see his receivers after throwing 30 interceptions in 2019, but the real story here is what he accomplished with such horrible vision.
Winston led his high school to a state championship and was considered the top quarterback in his class nationally. He went to Florida State, redshirted and then threw 65 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter and won a national championship and a Heisman. He was drafted first overall and won Rookie of the Year. He's completed 61.3 percent of his career passes and thrown 121 touchdown passes in 72 games.
He did all this while he was had problems with depth perception and blurred vision. Maybe crystal-clear vision won't stop him from throwing the ball deep into tight coverage, but it can't hurt. The only question is why it took so long for Winston to correct his vision.