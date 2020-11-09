Jameis Winston Eats 'W' After Saints Blow Out the Bucs on Sunday Night Football
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 8, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-3, on Sunday Night Football. Jameis Winston even got in the game against his former team in the fourth quarter as both teams waited for the clock to hit zero. After the game Drew Brees was interviewed by NBC and it was interrupted by teammates making faces and calling him the "real GOAT." And it also featured another appearance by Jameis.
Yes, Jameis Winston again ate a 'W' on camera. This was perhaps the most famous thing he did as a member of the Bucs.
What an incredibly awkward moment that remains three years alter. The fact that he revisited it after this win is actually kind of charming. Obviously, it works better as a goofy celebration than a motivational tool.