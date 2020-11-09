Tom Brady Struggling While Drew Brees Steals All-Time Passing Touchdowns Lead
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 8, 2020, 10:02 PM EST
The New Orleans Saints are beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soundly on Sunday Night Football. Drew Brees has throw for three first half touchdowns and overtaken Tom Brady as the NFL's all-time leader in that category. Speaking of Tom Brady, he is driving the Tampa struggle bus. He's got 11 completions for 96 yards and two interceptions.
Unless the Bucs mount a very impressive comeback, Brady is in danger of getting swept by a division opponent for the first time in two decades or so. All that's left to see is whether or not Jameis Winston gets to play against his old team.