Ja'Marr Chase Hauled in the Incompletion of the Year
There are two types of people in this world. Those who believe an incomplete pass can be a spectacular highlight and those who don't. Debate over athletes doing impossibly cool things that didn't count or benefit their teams has driven too many families apart and we're not about to solve it with one Sunday evening blog post. All we can do is present evidence for discussion and walk away with our hands where everyone can see them.
So here's Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase making one of the catches of the year that wasn't a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was one of those one-handed jobs made possibly only by otherworldly skill and state-of-the-art sticky gloves.
Anyway. That's officially an incompletion because the officials actually need to care if a receiver is inbounds while defying gravity.