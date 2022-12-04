Zac Taylor Yells at Ja'Marr Chase After Taunting Penalty
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are battling in the marquee matchup of Week 13 in the NFL. The AFC Championship Game rematch has gotten a little heated and there's a lot of talking going on. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn't a fan of it and lit into star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following a taunting penalty.
After Tee Higgins scored a second quarter touchdown to put the Bengals up 13-3, Chase got in the face of two Chiefs' defenders and did the universal symbol for "making it rain." He was immediately flagged for taunting. As he came to the sidelines, Taylor yelled at him for it.
I get it. There's no reason for Chase to take that penalty when the Bengals had all the momentum and were about to go up 14-3.