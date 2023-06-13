Jamal Murray Teared Up Onstage After Winning NBA Finals
By Liam McKeone
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever NBA championship, taking down the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Finals in five games. What followed was an emotional celebration that featured Jamal Murray tearing up while speaking to Lisa Salters onstage.
While teammate Nikola Jokic was his usual nonplussed self after the final buzzer sounded, Murray broke down on the court then, too.
Tremendous stuff. This is why it's great to see a new team win the championship. A historic night for the Nuggets and their superstars.