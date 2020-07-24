Jamal Adams Should Try These 10 George Costanza-Inspired Plans to Force a Trade
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 24 2020
Jamal Adams wants to be traded. We, as a society, have known this for literally months, but the Jets have done nothing to facilitate a trade. This has left Jamal Adams in a George Costanza-esque position where he is doing everything in his power to get fired. In addition to shouting out a car window that he was trying to get traded to Dallas, Adams has also criticized his team owner, general manager and coach over the last 48 hours.
Here's Adams on coach Adam Gase in the New York Daily News:
“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. “At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team,” Adams added. “If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing sh---y and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”
And on Jets general manager Joe Douglas:
“Why would Joe come out and say, ‘We want to make Jamal a Jet for life?’” Adams said. “Why would you say that and then not even give me an offer?... Don’t B.S. me. I’m a straightforward guy. You don’t have to B.S. me, because I’m going to keep it honest.”
Still, no reports of actual trade talks. What more can Adams do? Nothing it appears. Look at all these great ways to force a trade Adams can consider from the life of Costanza.
Jamal Adams' Plan: Eat very messy ribs in Joe Namath's fur coat without a napkin.
New York Jets' Response: It is no worse than whatever Namath has done in it.
Adams' Plan: Tie the trophy from Super Bowl III around to the back of his SUV and drag it around the parking lot.
Jets' Response: Since the team's only trophy is over 50 years-old at this point, they might just assume it's a large set of Truck Nutz.
Adam's Plan: Start walking with a cane and a limp so they think he has health issues.
Jets' Response: Give him his own personal handicap bathroom.
Adams' Plan: Slip on extra glossy invitations and fall down the stairs so that he is actually injured.
Jets' Response: Injured reserve.
Adams' Plan: Have fellow Jets safety Marcus Maye sell more computers than him.
Jets' Response: Serenity now. Insanity later.
Adams' Plan: Try to get sick by eating food out of the trash.
Jets' Response: Ha. Wait until you see the coronavirus test results.
Adams' Plan: Lose the Penske file.
Jets' Response: Explain that their official moving company is United Rentals.
Adams' Plan: Destroy the team's reputation by starting a fake charity.
Jets' Response: Donate the money to political campaigns.
Adams' Plan: Sell a sitcom to NBC so he doesn't have to play football anymore.
Jets' Response: Do nothing as coronavirus makes it impossible for any new television shows to be filmed.
Adams' Plan: Burn hands on a hot iron.
Jets' Response: Rehab. Soft casts. In the lineup for the start of the season.
Adams isn't going anywhere.