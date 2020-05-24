Jamal Adams Wants a Trade to the Dallas Cowboys, Have the Jets Already Blown It?
By Stephen Douglas | May 24 2020
Jamal Adams is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with the New York Jets. The Jets unsurprisingly picked up the fifth-year option on Adams' contract, but he's going to have to play this season being severely underpaid as a 24-year-old Pro Bowler and one of the best safeties in the NFL. So it's time to argue about money.
While the Jets want to sign Adams to a longterm deal, they haven't done so yet, which means it's time to trade him or face a holdout when football season arrives. He wants to get paid now and if the Jets aren't going to do it, he's going to want to go somewhere he will be fairly compensated. His preference is reportedly the Dallas Cowboys.
Adams grew up in a Dallas suburb. The Cowboys desperately need a safety. Jerry Jones loves paying anyone not named Dak Prescott. It seems like a slam dunk, but this is the New York Jets we're talking about. Will they do the smart thing and lock down a lock-down defender in the prime of his career? Or will they trade him for pennies on the dollar? And then there is the worst case scenario - they bungle this negotiation and watch him walk after the 2021 season?
Going on a decade since their last playoff appearance, you can guess which of those scenarios seems most likely. Especially considering how the franchise handled things the last time a star DB came to the end of his rookie deal.