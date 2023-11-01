Jalen Hurts Really Doesn't Want to Talk About His Knee Injury
Why so secretive?
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 7-1 and look like the best team in the NFC, and maybe the best in the NFL. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is having an excellent season following up his breakout from 2022 and the team's offense under his direction has been great. Unfortunately Hurts is dealing with a left knee injury that he really doesn't want to talk about.
Hurts has been seen limping on the field the last two weeks and while everyone seems to be insisiting he's fine and he hasn't been listed on the team's injury report, no one with the Eagles seems to want to talk about it. That includes Hurts, who was asked about the injury on Wednesday. Rather than answer the questions, the 25-year-old laughed, then stood up and left the press conference.
Watch:
While that could be nothing, it does seem rather odd that no one wants to address this. We all know his knee is banged up. If it's not a big deal, why not just say so? Last week Hurts claimed he was done discussing the injury, but he had know this would continue to come up. We know he got an hour of treatment on it after the team's win over the Washington Commanders this week, so his postgame press conference was delayed.
I get that the Eagles don't want to provide too much information and give their opponents a competitive advantage but even saying, "It's not a big deal just a little soreness, it's normal" or something like that would cut off most speculation. Cutting off any discussion of it makes things seem worse.
So far on the season, Hurts is completing a career-high 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,140 yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His QBR (65.5) is sixth in the NFL, while his passer rating (94.3) is down a tick from 2022. He has also run for 280 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. He is the engine driving a really successful season in Philadelphia. The Eagles need him to remain healthy.