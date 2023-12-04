Jalen Carter Didn’t Want to Talk to Nick Sirianni on Sideline After Personal Foul
The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are battling it out in a huge NFC showdown on Sunday with major playoff implications. There have been a few tussles already in what is clearly an emotional matchup. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni even got in on the action before the game. But it appeared Jalen Carter topped things with how emotional he looked after taking a personal foul penalty. He didn't want to talk to Sirianni on the sidelines afterwards.
Here's a look at the interaction:
Carter is clearly a bit in his feelings after making a pretty big mistake.
The penalty came late in the third quarter after the 49ers had taken a 28-13 lead and stemmed from a pushing and shoving incident with San Francisco's Matt Pryor. Carter, a first-round pick out of Georgia, has been outstanding this season and it appears Philadelphia got a steal by taking him with the ninth overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Things are not going well for the Eagles. Soon after this, the 49ers scored again to take a 35-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.