Nick Sirianni Was Talking Trash On the Field Before Eagles-49ers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in one of the most-anticipated games of the 2023 NFL season. The stakes in the game are huge, and the two teams clearly have some beef heading into it. Things got heated before kickoff, so much so that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni even got into it, talking trash to some of the Niners' coaches and personnel on the field.
Video below:
We don't know who Sirianni was upset with but he's clearly fired up and officials had to separate him from getting close to the 49ers guys.
Earlier, when the 49ers came out of the tunnel onto the field, they ran right by and through the Eagles.
Things are getting testy before the game has even kicked off.
The Eagles enter Sunday's game at 10-1 as the top seed in the NFC and with the best record in the NFL. The 49ers are 8-3 and currently hold the third seed in the NFC. There are enormous playoff implications heading into this contest.