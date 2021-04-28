Jacksonville Jaguars Dare NFL Network and ESPN to Cut to Commercial During First Pick For Some Reason
The Jacksonville Jaguars will selected Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Cleveland. If all goes right, Lawrence, along with new coach Urban Meyer, will turn the franchise from a laughing stock that splits time between Florida and Europe into a contender. For now though, the Jaguars are still the Jaguars. They still feel the disrespect in your voice. They remember every little slight. Like when ESPN and NFL Network would cut to commercial while they were preparing to make their previous picks.
This is the very definition of "weird flex but OK."
What the Jags' social media team is saying is that you have to pay attention to their pick because it's the top. See, they were the worst team! They bottomed out! There will be no cutting to commercial as audiences crave some final seconds of speculation from the draft experts about who the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking.
Not to mention these are all from five or more years ago. Who remembered this or could have possibly cared about it when it happened? These clips are from 2015 when they picked Dante Fowler third, '13 when they picked Luke Joeckel second and '16 when they took Jalen Ramsey fifth.
How dare the networks make fans sit through various truck and truck insurance ads before revealing those selections?
Well, not this time. America will sit through the faux drama over whether Lawrence is the top pick and then they're going to hear about how awesome he is and then - and ONLY THEN - will NFL Network and ESPN cut to a commercial. Some other franchise will have to suffer through an ad break.