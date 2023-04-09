Jaden McDaniels Fractures Hand Punching Wall During Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves are having a rough day. First, Rudy Gobert took a swing at his teammate during a timeout. That was bad enough. Now, Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand after punching a wall during the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Here's video:
Not the smartest move I've ever seen an NBA player pull.
Shortly thereafter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced McDaniels, indeed, had fractured his hand:
Now the Timberwolves will enter the 2023 play-in tournament without the 22-year-old forward. McDaniels isn't a bench guy, either. He's started all 78 games he's played in this season and is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. He's a huge piece of what the T-Wolves do.
Now he almost certainly won't be available for the playoffs.