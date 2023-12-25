Jack Jones Played a Cruel Trick on Young Chiefs Fan After Pick-Six
By Liam McKeone
Monday's slate of NFL games got off to a rather ugly start. The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders and neither side could get much going offensively. Patrick Mahomes was under constant pressure to the point that he yelled at his offensive line on the sideline after they totaled negative 18 yards of offense in the first quarter. The Raiders were not much better offensively but dominated defensively, scoring a touchdown off a weird fake handoff to Mahomes that led to a fumble.
In the second quarter Las Vegas took advantage of Kansas City's carelessness again in the form of a pick-six by Jack Jones. Jones took a Mahomes pass to the house and talked trash on his way back. Then he played a very cruel joke (even if it was funny) on a young Chiefs fan in the stands.
After scoring Jones ran towards the stands and pretended to hand the football to a kid. Then he yanked it away.
You're a mean one, Mr. Jones.....
We can admit it's a little funny. Leaning so hard into the villain role that you do that on Christmas of all days is incredible commitment to the bit.
I'm sure the Chiefs will make sure the kid leaves with some good stuff after that, so really Jones did him a favor. Even if he might've preferred the ball.