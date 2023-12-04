Isiah Pacheco Ejected For Throwing a Punch on Chiefs' Final Drive
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers took things down to the wire on Sunday Night Football, and it got a bit crazy at the end. In the aftermath of a fumble recovery that was overturned, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ejected after throwing a punch.
The play came as the Chiefs trailed 27-19 late. Kansas City faced a first-and-10 from Green Bay's 45-yard line with 57 seconds remaining in the contest. Patrick Mahomes threw a short pass to Rashee Rice, who ran for 10 yards. As Rice was taken down, the ball popped out and Green Bay's Corey Ballentine recovered it and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown. Pacheco was involved in a scrum during that return and threw a punch at Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.
Replay showed Rice's back was down before the fumble, but it also showed Pacheco's punch.
Here's video:
Just an all-time dumb move by Pacheco. His team really needed him. More than that, why are you punching someone who has a helmet on? He's the second NFL player to do that today.