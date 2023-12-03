Panthers Linebacker Brian Burns Ejected After Throwing Punch
The Carolina Panthers are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and weather has really mucked up the game. That, in turn, has let to things getting a bit headed between the division rivals. It boiled over in the third quarter when Panthers linebacker Brian Burns threw a punch and was ejected.
Here's slow-mo video of Burns losing his head and punching Bucs offensive lineman Cody Mauch in the helmet, which is not smart for any number of reasons.
Burns is one of the Panthers' best defenders and this came in the third quarter with his team trailing 14-10. Here's hoping that long walk back to the locker room gave him something to think about because this is just stupid behavior. The NFL is going to issue him a hefty fine this week and he deserves it.
Burns, a former first-round pick, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is making $16 million this season. He doesn't get paid that to get ejected.