If the Packers Love Aaron Rodgers, They'll Trade for Will Fuller
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 1, 2020, 11:39 AM EST
The Packers upset Aaron Rodgers when they moved up in the first round to pick quarterback Jordan Love this year. If they want to make it up to him, they'll trade for Will Fuller.
The Fuller-Packers trade rumors have been percolating for the last few days and were substantiated further by NFL insider Ian Rapoport today, who reported the following:
Green Bay has maintained interest in Texans WR Will Fuller over the past few weeks, and that interest goes back as far as the summer.
That makes sense considering the Packers didn't move up to pick one of the many talented wide receivers in this past draft, many of whom are now starring for their respective teams. Instead, they made the move to select Love, a decision Rodgers admitted pissed him off and drove him to drink tequila. It also seemingly led to a refocusing from Rodgers, who is having one of the best starts to a season in his career despite the fact that the Packers are limited at wide receiver behind star Davante Adams.
Currently, the Packers second receiver is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was held without a catch against a shaky Texans secondary last week, only has 15 catches for 242 yards on the season, and has an issue with drops (already has four this year). Allen Lazard was the No. 2 early in the season and had a 146-yard breakout game against the Saints, but he is still on the IR after core muscle surgery. Lazard is expected to return in the next week or two.
Still, neither of those players are as proven as Fuller, who has 31 catches for 490 yards and 5 TDs on the season for the Texans. While injury prone, Fuller is a deep threat with the speed (4.32 40) to burn past any cornerback. Adding him as the No. 2 stretches the field for the Packers and opens up underneath routes for Adams and running back Aaron Jones. It should also provide more favorable matchups for Lazzard, who is the kind of big target (6-foot-5) Rodgers loves throwing to in the red zone.
At 36 years old, Rodgers is in win-now mode. His play tells you he's focused on further enhancing his impeccable resume and the best way to do that for legendary quarterbacks is winning championships. Adding a second Super Bowl to his resume would certainly help. By trading a draft pick for Fuller, the Packers would signal to Rodgers they're in the same boat and willing to sacrifice future assets for a better chance to win now. After drafting Love, that would likely mean a lot to Rodgers.