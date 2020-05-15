Aaron Rodgers Wasn't 'Thrilled' When Packers Selected Jordan Love
By Ryan Phillips | May 15 2020
Aaron Rodgers has finally publicly addressed the Green Bay Packers' first-round selection of Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL Draft. On Friday, Rodgers spoke to media members on a conference call and conceded he wasn't thrilled with the pick.
You can listen to the relevant segment below:
While the takeaway is that Rodgers was clearly a bit blindsided by the pick and wasn't happy about it, he also tempered those words. He conceded the team needed to be planning for the future and understood the situation. He handled it about as well as he could considering the circumstances.
Rodgers also raised some eyebrows when asked if he would finish his career with the Packers:
Rodgers is clearly not opposed to playing for another franchise, which means this Love selection could wind up pushing him out eventually. This story will be fascinating to watch unfold over the next year.