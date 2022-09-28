Footage of Hurricane Ian Hitting Florida Is Terrifying
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a high-end Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The footage we've seen so far is absolutely incredible. Some of the videos involve weathermen and women putting themselves in harms way, other footage just displays the utter power and destruction of the storm.
Here's a radar image of the storm as it made landfall.
Here are some of the clips we've seen so far.
People are also doing some crazy things.
And this time the street shark isn't a hoax! We think.
Just absolutely devastating and terrifying footage. Everyone in Florida, please stay safe.